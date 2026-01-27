Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick's avatar
Rick
2d

Nel an interesting aside ‘how close or far are you from characterising the Bunker State. as fascist’?

Reply
Share
Mort Enerichzen's avatar
Mort Enerichzen
4d

Nel. I finally got a fix on your credentials. Geography and sociology.

That info gives a lot of your writing style and angle of approach a context worth highlighting on your profile, if I may be so bold as to offer you a suggestion.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Landmarks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture