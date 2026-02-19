LANDMARKS: My next question pertains to where we go from here, and is inspired to an extent by your discussion with Pascal Lottaz, during which you suggested that an alternative to the administrative Securitocracy (‘the Bunker’) should draw on resources from beyond Germany and, more generally, from beyond the Atlanticist order, to include peoples and cultures from Latin America, Africa and Asia. Do you see the alternative as requiring moving beyond the form of the state as such, or do you think it might be possible to return to the ‘state as protector of citizen-subject’ model? I will add some context as to how this issue has been recently treated in our journal.

Adam Webb, in an essay we reprinted last year in Landmarks, addressed the question of how best to respond to the collapse of the liberal order. He outlines three options. One was that of Daniel A. Bell, the China scholar who has proposed learning from (not thoughtlessly copying) the Chinese effort at re-embedding the state in the morally-grounded meritocratic Confucian tradition. Another possible response is Patrick Deneen’s proposal of introducing into existing state institutions (including universities) new elites who, unlike the existing ones, are committed to an Aristotelian-Thomistic understanding of politics as ordered both to the good of souls and to the good of those who labor; presumably this means that this new order also exceeds and differs from naked capitalism.

Webb, for his part, while appreciating both proposals, notes that they leave in place the modern state whose inner idea always remains Hobbesian, and so oriented to power. He worries that the form taken by late modernity – “the vicious interdependence of the overbearing state and atomized subject” – will continuously reconstitute itself if that form is not challenged in some fundamental way. His own proposal involves cooperation globally among what he calls the various spheres of our humane existence – family, faiths, private sector activity, local communities, and some others that he names – all areas where, beyond the liberal fascination with power, “one learns virtue … through exercise in society, in intrinsically valuable callings away from power.”

Given your own deep interest in urbanism, it occurs to me that you might have given thought to these questions of form, and that, perhaps in imitation of the urbanist Jane Jacobs, you might find appealing a global diversity born of a reorganization of politics around cities and their regions.

NEL BONILLA: My answer is admittedly still under construction. My thinking is more about identifying the necessary conditions that would allow a non-dichotomous, common-good-oriented form, whatever it may be, to emerge and stabilize. Hence, on a meta-level, we would also need to look at the preconditions of change: How do we get there? I see a synchronous process: We need a synchronous internal crisis (Western dissatisfaction) and external crisis (Multipolar reality) to force the current Atlanticist elites to “let go.” This aligns with Webb’s point that the current form continuously reconstitutes itself; only a profound rupture could stop this. The Non-Aligned World would need to not become a mirror, showing that a non-dichotomous modernity is possible. If they succeed, they provide the “proof of concept” that breaks the hegemony of the Western narrative. In terms of internal organization, I am closer to Daniel Bell. We need to rethink competence. The current selection mechanism (Party Loyalty/Transatlantic Networking) produces administrators of decline. We would need a citizen-based selection mechanism (exams, merit, and transparent civic service) that produces guardians of the public good.

LANDMARKS: Before you continue with your response, and just to clarify – did you mean to say that the current administrators are what has led to decline, or were you referring to something broader?

NEL BONILLA: No, it is not the current administrators that have led to the decline; its drivers are much broader and historical. As Michael Hudson would argue, the decline is partly rooted in the structural transformation from industrial to financial capitalism and the contradictions of late imperialism: specifically, resource constraints and the material and industrial rise of a multipolar South. Therefore, it is not that these individual administrators caused the decline, but rather that they are the managerial expression of a structural logic designed to manage that decline, often by destroying or halting the development of other countries, rather than reversing it. They are selected and socialized to execute anti-entropic measures (militarization, subordination, resource extraction) rather than pursue systemic alternatives (diplomacy, cooperation, post-imperial multipolarity).

Their ‘competence’ is, hence, measured solely by their efficiency in executing securitization, resource control, and narrative alignment. This creates a feedback loop. Because the current Western selection mechanism, driven by transatlantic networking and gatekeeping, selects specifically for conformity and ideological rigidity, these administrators act as accelerators of this decline. They operate in a hermetically sealed bubble, existentially disconnected from public needs, and are optimized for only one type of world (unipolarity). Because they are selected for their loyalty to the Atlanticist structure, they function as the “immune system” of the Bunker: they attack any new idea (such as multipolarity or negotiation) as a pathogen. They are cognitively incapable of imagining a “Non-Dichotomous” alternative because their internalized orientation frameworks exclude it. Thus, while they (the current ones) did not create the structural crisis, their “Bunker Mentality” ensures that the West cannot adapt to it, transforming a relative decline into a catastrophic rigidity. You cannot change these outcomes without changing the selection mechanism; new elites selected by the same logic will simply reproduce the same fatal orientation framework.

LANDMARKS: So, picking up from where we had left off before our last question, we had been talking about whether, from your perspective, we can still return to the state as protector of citizen-subjects …

NEL BONILLA: Yes, in regards to that question, my process-based view suggests that if the above layers (by which I mean the synchronous pressure of internal and external crises, the ‘proof of concept’ from the non-aligned world, and the shift toward a meritocratic elite selection) converge, the resulting political form, whether a reformed state or a network of ‘spheres of humane existence,’ would function as a protector because its legitimacy would derive from a non-dichotomous worldview and from competent service to the common good. The form would follow from that legitimizing foundation, not the other way around.

So, ultimately, I’m skeptical of prescriptive blueprints, whether “return to the state as protector” or “move beyond the state entirely,” because the form a post-Bunker order takes will be fundamentally contingent on historical-material conditions. Specifically, any territorial entity’s organizational form will depend on: Its place in the world system (is it a hegemon, a middle power, a peripheral node? What are the prevailing geopolitical dynamics?). The material resources available in situ (energy, minerals, arable land, water) and material flows (trade, technology) to and from its surroundings. The historical processes of identity formation (what solidarities, memories, and narratives bind populations? What scale feels ‘natural’?). The dynamics of the crisis itself (does transformation come via internal collapse, external shock? Gradual erosion? Revolutionary rupture?). These factors will shape everything: the scale of the territorial entity, the mechanisms of elite selection (competence defined how?), the legitimizing worldview, and even whether a ‘state’ in any recognizable sense persists. I cannot say ‘smaller is always better’ or ‘states are inherently Hobbesian.’ The decisive factor is not scale per se but whether the worldview animating a polity is dichotomous (and thus violence-producing) or non-dichotomous (and thus cooperative). And how the surrounding polities function is important, too. Additionally, worldview is not simply freely chosen, but it emerges from material conditions, historical trajectories, and the available repertoire of cultural traditions, among other things.

For populations currently trapped in the Bunker, the most urgent task is not to design the perfect post-Bunker form, but to prepare alternative institutional structures in embryo, cultivate non-dichotomous worldviews (recover suppressed Western traditions of the common good; learn from and cooperate with non-Western alternatives), build material resilience, and wait for the crisis convergence that will open space for transformation. The form that emerges will be a product of that moment: its geopolitics, its material conditions, its available cultural resources.

LANDMARKS: One possible form that the ‘crisis convergence point’ could take is a devastating global war. Do you think such a war can be avoided? Should it be?

[T]he question must be reframed. It is whether the structural logic that makes war an increasingly rational instrument of policy can be disrupted before it locks the system into irreversible escalation.

NEL BONILLA: Can it be avoided? Technically, yes. But structurally, it is becoming increasingly difficult because the Bunker State is, by design, an engine for collision. Its purpose is to preserve a hierarchical transatlantic order against the entropy of multipolarity. When the rise of the “Other” is viewed as an existential “chaos” or “jungle” that must be walled out, conflict becomes the calculated default behavior. In this specific case, conflict, whether kinetic, economic, or hybrid, is a calculated and not a chaotic extension of policy. Indeed, we witnessed this normalization of conflict as default at Davos WEF 2026, where “great power rivalry” was practically declared as the new honest baseline of policy. The Bunker does not necessarily seek war for its own sake, but it views conflict as a rational instrument to discipline allies, secure resource chokepoints, and prevent the diffusion of power. The “speed imperatives” of this system, e.g., war readiness by 2030, resource independence by 2035, are essentially high-intensity conflict preparation schedules. The machine is building itself for a kinetic confrontation because it cannot imagine being an equal among equals. Therefore, from within the analytical framework of the Bunker State, the question must be reframed. It is whether the structural logic that makes war an increasingly rational instrument of policy can be disrupted before it locks the system into irreversible escalation. Avoidance will require a synchronous crisis profound enough to shatter this logic before it escalates. I see this as a race between two timelines: the implosion of the West’s narrative versus the explosion of its war machine. For war to be avoided, the internal crisis, the collapse of legitimacy, the failure of vassal economies in Europe, and the domestic refusal of the “protection racket” must happen faster than the external collision. Simultaneously, the Non-Aligned World must demonstrate a viable, non-dichotomous alternative that acts as a “proof of concept” to discredit the Bunker’s binary worldview. Without this synchronous rupture, the system’s inertia will lead toward escalation.

[W]ar does not liberate; it extinguishes precisely that which we are trying to save.

Should it be avoided? The answer is unequivocally: Yes, at all costs. I say this for two reasons, one moral and one strategic. First, war does not liberate; it extinguishes precisely that which we are trying to save. The Bunker State wages war on the fabric of solidarity just as it does on the enemy, as it does on the very possibility of a common world: it turns cities into logistics hubs, citizens into “bare life” resources, and the earth into a stockpile. If we allow the war to happen, the Bunker wins, even if the state loses. This is because, strategically, war does not resolve the Bunker’s contradictions; it accelerates them. It would centralize power further within the same securotocratic structures, criminalize dissent, and validate the dichotomous worldview that caused the crisis. Even “victory” would be pyrrhic, leaving a radioactive, bankrupt, and brutalized world in which the Bunker’s logic would become total. The urgent task, then, is to force a different kind of rupture, one that dismantles the Bunker’s logic. This requires building parallel capacities now: international solidarity networks, blueprints for post-Bunker governance, and citizen-based selection mechanisms capable of producing guardians of the common good. And all of this must be built before the escalation ladder reaches its terminal rung.

LANDMARKS: Your reference just now to ‘bare life’ reminded me that I want to ask you to speak a bit about the influence on your thinking of Giorgio Agamben.

NEL BONILLA: Giorgio Agamben’s work has, indeed, been influential for my analysis. I would describe my relationship to his thought as one of critical appropriation. His concepts provide the indispensable grammar for diagnosing the Bunker State, but I find it necessary to ground them in the material and geopolitical realities of today.

There are three core concepts I take from him directly: First, Bare Life (nuda vita). Agamben shows that modern sovereignty operates by reducing citizens to biological existence stripped of political status, what he calls homo sacer. This resonates perfectly with what I observe in the ‘Human Domain’ of cognitive warfare. The citizen is no longer viewed as a political subject (Bios) capable of debate, but as a biological substrate (Zoē) that must be “sanitized” and “inoculated” against foreign narratives. In the Bunker State, populations are managed resources, administered for civilizational survival.

Second, the State of Exception. Agamben’s argument that the exception has become the dominant paradigm of government captures the post-2001 trajectory perfectly. What were supposed to be emergency measures (surveillance, central bank interventions, lockdowns) have become permanent infrastructure. I extend this by showing the current temporal logic: the Bunker State operates under ‘speed imperatives’ such as Multi-Domain Operations by 2030 or critical mineral independence by 2035, that structurally cannot wait for democratic deliberation. Politics requires time, which the Bunker cannot afford. The exception becomes permanent because material constraints demand it, constraints and times calculated by their planners and strategists.

Third, Biopolitics. Following Foucault and Agamben, I see power shifting to the management of populations as resources. But crucially, in the Bunker State, this biopolitics is now transatlantic. German, Canadian, or Danish citizens are managed by a transatlantic ruling stratum that treats them as interchangeable units for NATO imperatives, optimizing their “bare life” for anti-entropic management.

However, I depart from Agamben in four key respects. One of them is that I materialize the analysis. Agamben traces these concepts as if they were eternal structures of Western metaphysics. I ask: Why now? My answer is material crisis as perceived by Western power elites. The loss of rare earth access (78% of US weapons depend on China), the erosion of hegemony, and the 2030 military timelines are concrete, dated constraints that force this turn to exception. The Bunker State is, consequently, a desperate response to a specific resource crisis or one that is perceived as such by Western ruling strata.

I also identify concrete agents. Agamben’s sovereign is often abstract. I identify the specific planners: Pentagon strategists, intelligence agencies mapping chokepoints, and technocratic hybrids translating this logic into policy, and the securotocracy. If the system is a class project, it means it can be contested. Further, I insist on geography. Agamben treats the exception as a universal logic. I show how it is spatially differentiated. The Bunker operates differently in Greenland (resource extraction), Germany (logistics corridor), or the US (command center). Geography (from location, to size, to resources) shapes how the exception is applied.

Lastly, I foreground colonialism. Following Enrique Dussel and Silvia Federici, I argue that “bare life” and the “exception” were openly practiced in the colonies and during the witch hunts from 1492 onward. The Bunker State represents the collapse of the geographic buffer, as colonial methods of primitive accumulation and narrative tabula rasa boomerang back to the core.

Ultimately, Agamben’s concepts explain the Bunker State’s juridical form, where law becomes a “dual-use” instrument, bypassed or weaponized to create zones of exclusion, exemplified by constructs like the ‘Board of Peace.’ My analysis reveals its driving motive of anti-entropic panic. The reduction of life to a managed resource is a frantic project to fortify a disintegrating order against a multipolar world.

LANDMARKS: Our center often draws inspiration, as its name implies, from the French philosopher Simone Weil. One of her central themes is that modern man has been uprooted by an obsession with power, money, and an idea of greatness that is linked to an impressive exercise of the will to dominate (cf. Donald Trump!). At times she takes what appears to be a cynical view of Christianity, referring to it as something that has become a ‘middle class affair’ that people ‘on the right’ adhere to not so much out of genuine belief, as out of a habit of social propriety. At the same time, she was a convinced Christian and, indeed, a Christian Platonist, albeit without membership in any denomination. Christianity may have often been corrupted, but it was not something to be discarded, for Weil. The world of disconnected facts, numbers on an accounting sheet, ‘science,’ left to itself, had nothing human about it, nothing that can be loved, and so it ultimately wasn’t even true. In her The Need for Roots, Weil wrote: “If the spirit of truth is almost absent from religious life, it would be strange indeed if it were to be present in secular life. It would be the turning upside down of an eternal hierarchy. But such is not the case.” Agamben, if I am not mistaken, views Christianity as to some extent a historic repository of the human things, even though the Church(es) no longer have the requisite courage to resist the coming technocracy, and even though he himself, as I understand it, is an atheist. What sources do you look to as a solid ground for ‘the human things’?

For me, the anchor, the “solid ground” you ask about, is what I call a non-dichotomous worldview. It is the insistence that life is interdependence and therefore, politics is care .

NEL BONILLA: This is a beautiful and necessary question. If we cannot define what makes us human, we cannot defend ourselves against a system that views us merely as human resources. I share Weil’s horror at a world of “disconnected facts.” The Bunker State is the ultimate manifestation of such a disconnected world: a system of high intelligence (data and surveillance), but with zero wisdom (truth and love). For me, the anchor, the “solid ground” you ask about, is what I call a non-dichotomous worldview. It is the insistence that life is interdependence and therefore, politics is care. I do not look to a single text or doctrine for this; rather, I look to a lived synthesis of traditions that refuse to split the world into “Friend vs. Enemy” or “Subject vs. Object.”

I find this ground most deeply in the Latin American tradition, which is my maternal intellectual home. In the West, we often separate “Science” from “Love,” or “Politics” from “Affect.” But in the Latin American experience, from Nahua philosophy to modern revolutionary movements, these things are often fused. It is the ethos I grew up with. You hear it in ordinary practices like mi casa es su casa or the saying come uno, comen dos (if one eats, two eat). Hospitality here is a lived rule. It is rooted in Indigenous concepts such as the Nahua dialectical polar monism, in which one is part of everything, and everything is part of one; existence is a movement within a whole. It resonates with Violeta Parra’s “Gracias a la Vida,” a song about gratitude for a life woven through others, through mind and physical reality. Politically, this surfaces as what I call strategic affective realism. When leaders like José Martí or Che Guevara spoke of love, or when Liberation Theology speaks of a “preferential option for the poor,” they are articulating a historically forged ethic of protection. It also draws on indigenous concepts of reciprocity and mutual aid to build a buffer against the dehumanizing logic of empire.

On my father’s side, I draw on a Silesian-Polish heritage that offers two distinct but related Western traditions of the “Common” which the current liberal order suppresses and has suppressed for some time. The first is the Catholic tradition. Even if the modern West has forgotten it, the Trinity itself is the ultimate non-dichotomous structure: Three distinct persons in One substance. It refutes the idea of the atomized individual. Similarly, Marianism and the communion of saints represent a web of mediation, preventing the individual from being alone before Power. The second is the Socialist working-class consciousness. My father grew up in the People’s Republic of Poland; he went to Mass every Sunday and to the May 1st demonstrations every year. I saw these actions as two ways of saying that the world ought to be organized around dignity and the common good. The Marxist tradition, at its core, is a profound defense of the “Human Thing” against the “Thingification” (Reification) of the market.

Even if the modern West has forgotten it, the Trinity itself is the ultimate non-dichotomous structure: Three distinct persons in One substance.

Therefore, my solid ground is a tapestry of these practices. What they share, and what I hold onto, is the understanding that the human being is intrinsically relational. The “Other” is constitutive of the Self, and survival is a collective task. Those, for me, are “the human things”: Love as a political ethic; interdependence as an ontological fact; the Common Good as a real horizon. They allow me to say that the Bunker State’s logic of dichotomy and domination is untrue to who and what we are.