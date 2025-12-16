It would be an unfortunate misreading of the following essay by Michael Martin to view it as a species of geo-political analysis. From that perspective, one might be tempted to ask: ‘Why does he so quickly pass over the Trump administration’s new Monroe Doctrine, and all this Venezuela stuff?’ If Martin does not dwell on that (and he doesn’t) it is likely because, as a philosopher and theologian, he is more interested in other questions: for example, whether there is a relation between Christianity and reality.

It was this same question that animated the just-published book Teokratia, Matthew Dal Santo’s path-breaking study of Russian politics from Czar Nicholas II to Putin (a review of which, incidentally, is forthcoming). In a section devoted to Russian theologian Sergei Bulgakov’s critique of Kant, Dal Santo formulates it as follows: How is a ‘sacred politics’ (as the czarist order, and certainly Czar Nicholas II, conceived itself to be) possible after Kant? In other words, how is it possible after Kant’s scientific (‘critical’) dismissal of any rational basis for belief in God? If ‘God’ is not part of our shared, rational reality, how can what is ‘of God’ participate in the shared order par excellence — politics? Bulgakov’s response to this wide-ranging problem is developed in his theology of Sophia, or sophiology.

Which topic brings us back to Michael Martin. Now, a great deal has already appeared in print about the Trump administration’s startling new national security strategy, but undoubtedly this is the first time Trump’s strategy has been examined from a sophiological perspective. Martin’s well-received book, The Submerged Reality: Sophiology and the Turn to a ‘Poetic Metaphysics’ examined the sophiological writings of the Russian philosopher-theologians Fr. Sergei Bulgakov, Vladimir Solovyov, and Pavel Florensky. It is perhaps worth noting that Pope John Paul II, in the encyclical Fides et Ratio (para. 74 ) referencesSolovyov and Florensky as exemplars of the right way, in today’s world, to do philosophical theology. Be that as it may, these are the kinds of sources that animate Martin’s interest in Russia.

A final thought. Martin’s approach shares with his ‘romantic’ sources a sensibility long-ago forgotten by standard-fare American politics: the ability to imagine. More specifically, the ability to re-imagine enemies in light of a common source of being more fundamental than self-serving propaganda. The essay “Christendom or Europe” first appeared in Martin’s Substack, The Druid Stares Back. — The Editors

I have never been a fan of the European Union. True, for most of my life, I didn’t really pay much attention to it—which was also my position vis a vis the World Economic Forum. However, when Covid hit exactly six years ago, I started paying more attention to both.

I was teaching college in 2019 during what turned out to be the beginnings of the virus—I had more ill students that semester than I’d ever seen before: all with symptoms that later were found to be completely consistent with those of Covid. So don’t try to tell me “Covid didn’t arrive until January 2020.” Also, the college’s women’s skating team had just returned from a trip to China—and they were all sick. But I’m not really writing about the virus, but about the psyop and propaganda program that were (and continue to be) implemented then and will be forever intrinsically linked to it. Thus my interest in the EU.

The relentless propaganda coming out of Brussels and Davos—“The Great Reset,” “Build Back Better.” “The New Normal”—just screeched “propaganda” and, as I have argued before, the EU and the WEF—not only in Europe but through their mouthpieces throughout, mostly, the West—were using magical techniques straight out of Edward Bernays, not to mention Éliphas Lévi, in the implementation of what the late Romanian scholar Ioan Couliano called “the magician state.” So I started paying a lot more attention to the EU, which clearly aspires to become the preeminent magician state of the Eastern Hemisphere, if not the world.

This all came to a head, as you are no doubt aware, after the Trump Administration’s National Security Strategy made its appearance over the past week or so.

In short, in addition to its Monroe Doctrine 2.0 ethos, the document is the polar opposite to the reprehensible neocon/neoliberal politics that have plagued the West (and the planet) for the past few generations. It also has a few things to say regarding Europe.

While some might read this as too friendly to Russia, I read it as an anti-imperialist pronouncement. Which is shocking and, I think, a good sign. But the EU—and not the people of Europe, I would argue—loves the idea of empire, which is why NATO (and US funding of NATO) is so important to them.

The document also issued a warning to Europe:

This doesn’t strike me as extreme or outrageous in the least. In fact, as a kind of libertarian communitarian with distributist sympathies, it seems like nothing but common sense.

Predictably, the EU and its minions responded with a propaganda campaign, replete with waving the EU flag and boilerplate social media proclamations:

I would not be exaggerating to say I probably saw 300 of these on X yesterday, all with the same wording. Call it a magical spell if you will.

In light of these current events, I could not help but think of Novalis’s essay Christendom or Europe? which he wrote in late 1799 and read to his friends in the circle of Romantics in Jena on 14 November.

In the essay, Novalis extols an idea of Europe as a land united by faith (and clearly the Catholicism of the Middle Ages). As can be expected of Novalis, his Christian vision is characterized by sophianic luminosity:

“They preached solely love for the holy and wondrously beautiful Lady of Christendom, who, endowed with divine powers, was prepared to rescue any believer from the most dread perils. They told of celestial persons long since dead who, by virtue of adherence and loyalty to that Blessed Mother and to her divine and benevolent Child, withstood the temptation of the earthly world and achieved honors and had now become protective and beneficent powers to their living brethren, willing helpers in tribulation, intercessors for human infirmities, and efficacious friends of mankind before the heavenly throne.”

His friends in the Jena circle were reluctant to publish the essay in their journal Athenaeum, part for what they took as its reactionary (that is, Catholic) stance, but more because they feared the long arm of censorship from the authorities in Protestant Jena—much like the EU’s current Digital Service Act which currently has Elon Musk’s dander up (censorship is clearly the primary tool of totalitarianism). The essay didn’t appear until long after Novalis’s death.

Part of his critique in the essay, expectedly for a Romantic, is aimed at the sterility and totalizing claims of the Enlightenment. As he writes,

“Everywhere the sense for the holy suffered from the manifold persecutions of its previous form, its former personality. The end product of the modern manner of thinking was termed ‘philosophy,’ and under that head was reckoned everything that was opposed to the old, hence primarily every objection against religion. The initial personal hatred of the Catholic faith passed gradually over into hatred of the Bible, of the Christian faith, and finally of religion in general. Still further, the hatred of religion extended itself quite naturally and consistently to all objects of enthusiasm. It made imagination and emotion heretical, as well as morality and the love of art, the future and the past.”

Though written in 1799, these words are just as relevant concerning the state of Europe (and the West writ large) today.

And this is not to say Novalis was just some wide-eyed idealist, unwilling or unable to recognize the problems with European culture or of the Church:

“The old Papacy lies in its grave and Rome for the second time has become a ruin. Shall Protestantism not cease at last and make way for a new, enduring Church? The other continents await Europe’s reconciliation and resurrection in order to join with it and become fellow-citizens of the heavenly kingdom.”

Again, these words could not be more relevant to the current state of the Church.

Novalis, finally, has a vision of hope regarding the situation:

“Christendom must come alive again and be effective, and, without regard to national boundaries, again form a visible Church which will take into its bosom all souls athirst for the supernatural, and willingly become the mediatrix between the old world and the new.”

Some may read this as an anticipation of the European Union (“without regard to national boundaries”) and many have. But my claim is that the EU—with its rampant censorship, lust for war, totalitarian tendencies, mass migration—is the furthest thing from a Christian institution. Indeed, I would go so far as to say that it is a demonic parody of Christendom (as there is no Christ to be found within its precincts), much like the Anti-Christ of Vladimir Solovyov’s Short Story of the Anti-Christ is a demonic parody of Christ. Solovyov’s Anti-Christ promises the good, talks a good humanitarian game—but it all comes from the Father of Lies. So it can never become good.

In 2023, I was asked by John Riess, my publisher at Angelico Press, to write an introduction for a new edition of Christendom or Europe? Being the great admirer of Novalis that I am, I jumped at the chance.

In that introduction, in addition to examining the life and work of Novalis, I contextualized his little book within the current political environment. Here’s what I had to say:

Christianity or Europe?

After the European Union was formed, one of the important tasks set before its leaders was to create a symbolic representation that accurately depicted the aims of this new allegiance. This may, on the surface, not appear as important as policy, but as imaginative act, as magical idealism, it is all-important. The seal, a blue field with a circle of twelve stars, is intended to represent unity, but it is not far in the language of symbolism from the “woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head” (12:1). Clearly, the ghost of Christendom haunts the EU, but it can hardly be called a Christian federation. Nevertheless, the Charlemagne Prize, awarded by the EU for “Distinguished service on behalf of European unification” is presented each year on the Feast of the Ascension, though among its many worthy recipients have appeared not a few war criminals. A man cannot serve two masters.

Can a secular Europe, albeit it one about which there still lingers the spectre of Christendom, even survive as European? This question lurks on every page of “Christendom or Europe.” For John Milbank and Adrian Pabst, the answer is a categorical “no”:

“An aggressively secular Europe simply has no future, not for Christians, not for Jews, not for Muslims, not for anyone. . . . you actually need Christianity in order to uphold a genuine form of pluralism—not a formalistic pluralism of rights or contracts, but a substantive pluralism which ensures that people feel they are respected in their own relational identity.”[1]

Or, to put it more directly, “Without the Church there is no way in which Europe can really thrive.”[2]

Yet, an aggressively secular Europe is precisely what we have, despite the palimpsest of Christendom over which it has been inscribed. Novalis thought that “from a holy womb of a venerable European Council shall Christendom arise,” but it is clear that the EU is no such council. Nevertheless, Novalis, like his English contemporary Blake, believed that a new, regenerated Christendom must arrive in “the sacred time of endless peace when the new Jerusalem will be the capital of the world.” The regeneration of Christendom, as Novalis outlines it in “Christendom or Europe,” is nothing if not an act of magical idealism to which we are all invited to participate. This is the centerpiece of Novalis’s Christian Romanticism.

Conclusion

So Novalis’s antidote for the magical poison of the EU, the WEF and their minions is a counter magical and imaginative project. That would require a renewal of religion—a project of complete regeneration. As Friedrich Schlegel had written to Novalis, “This new religion must be entirely magic.” And Andrea Wulf observes, “No, they were not joking.”[3] In one of his fragments entitled “Theosophy,” Novalis elaborates:

“We must seek to become magicians in order to be able to be truly moral. The more moral, the more harmonious with God—the more divine—the more bound to God. Only through the moral sense does God become perceptible to us. —The moral sense is the sense for existence, without external stimulation—the sense for covenant—the sense for freely chosen, yet found, and thus common life—and being—the sense for thing-in-itself—the true sense for divining.”

Surely some revelation is at hand.

Michael Martin, Ph.D. is a philosopher, poet, musician, songwriter, editor, and biodynamic farmer. His most recent book is Mythologies of the Wild of God.