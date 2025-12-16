Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Huynen's avatar
Huynen
8h

The Monroe doctrine states that the US should stay out of Europe's affaires. US go home and stay there !

https://youtu.be/kbJcQYVtZMo?si=leEj8S7PI2mLPL1Y

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Landmarks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture