Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lubica's avatar
Lubica
Jul 29

Means and ends reversal…….Hannah Arendt also written much about it. She has traced it to the beginning of modern science.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MS's avatar
MS
4d

I really enjoyed reading this essay. I have never been to Georgia, but your evocative writing transported me to the country. You also expressed some essential truths, such as the heavy burden we all bear from the fraud of Russia-gate which is used as a convenient excuse ("...but that is pro-Russian...") to bury facts and the way you detailed how predatory capitalism has eschewed the notion of "the sacred".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Landmarks
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture