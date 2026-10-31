Moscow streets near the Kremlin, circa 2021.

The following essay by Russian philosopher Rustem Vakhitov, which originally appeared in the Moscow-based scholarly journal Ortodoksia (2022, no. 4), contains valuable insights into the nature of conservatism. Vakhitov’s essay is equally interesting, however, for its ‘heretical’ implications about the nature of the Soviet system. He does not deny that especially the Stalinist period of Soviet history suffered from major flaws. And yet it also follows from Vakhitov’s analysis that the Soviet Union — precisely because of its non-capitalist orientation — enjoyed certain virtues. To any objective observer, these virtues are just as undeniable. A fair assessment of Soviet socialism is, in fact, long overdue. We are grateful to Rustem Vakhitov for allowing us to re-publish this essay in our translation. (Original title: “On Classical Conservatism and Soviet Conservatism: Similarities and Differences.”) — the Editors

What is Conservatism?

In Russian, the term conservatism implies a ‘preservationist’ stance (cf. the Latin conservo, “I preserve”). At the same time, literal translations often fail to convey very much. Consider the word “chemistry,” which literally translates to “black earth”—a phrase used in antiquity to refer to Egypt, birthplace of alchemy (the precursor, of course, to modern scientific chemistry). But what does that really tell us?

We have a similar situation when it comes to conservatism. One could, after all, attempt to preserve all sorts of things from the destructive effects of time—but many of them would have nothing to do with conservatism as it is commonly understood. When faced with such difficulties, basic logic suggests we define a concept by contrasting it with its opposite, and it is clear that the opposite of conservatism is revolutionism. While a conservative seeks to preserve the past, the revolutionary aims to destroy the past and put something new in its place. This clarifies things somewhat. A look at the history of revolutions will clarify things further.

It is hard to find fault with the argument that in pre-modern, traditional societies, conservatism as such could not have existed—for the simple reason that no one was attempting to dismantle the existing social order and replace it with something entirely different. This is not to say that there were no rebellions or uprisings before the time of Robespierre or Lenin; there were plenty of them—both in the West and in the East! And some of these uprisings were even successful.

“… in pre-modern, traditional societies, conservatism as such could not have existed —for the simple reason that no one was attempting to dismantle the existing social order …

But how did these uprisings end? In the ancient world, rebelling slaves would establish their own states in which they themselves became the slaveholders and their former masters were reduced to the status of rightless servants. For instance, in 136 BC, a slave revolt broke out in the Sicilian city of Enna, led by a Syrian named Eunus. The slaves seized power, proclaimed Eunus king, killed the most brutal of the slaveholders, and—notably—enslaved all the free Roman citizens who possessed useful skills. Similarly, rebelling Chinese peasants would sometimes elevate their own leaders to the throne. In 1628, during the reign of the Ming dynasty emperor Zhu Youjian, a massive peasant uprising erupted in China. It lasted for over a decade, and in 1644, the peasant army—led by Li Zicheng, a simple shepherd who proved to be a gifted military commander—entered the capital, Beijing. Li Zicheng was proclaimed emperor (founder of a new dynasty, the Shun), and his associates, the commanders of the rebel units, were granted aristocratic titles.

Incidentally, the same outcome would have unfolded in Russia had the rebellious serfs emerged victorious from the Peasant War of 1773–1775 (also known as The Pugachev Rebellion). In that case, Pugachev would have ascended the throne under the name Peter III, and his associates would have become counts and barons of the Russian Empire—titles they had, in fact, already bestowed upon themselves (such as Chika Zarubin, who styled himself “Count Chernyshev”). In short, after even the victorious uprisings of the pre-modern era essentially nothing changed. The social order remained the same.

The revolutions of the modern era are a different matter entirely. A particularly striking example is presented by the French Revolution of 1789–1793. The revolution did not result in Robespierre becoming king. To the contrary, the revolution was directed precisely against the traditional social order. It abolished the monarchy; put an end to the division of society into social estates; and nullified the aristocracy’s land ownership. What is more, it stripped the Church of its status as a state institution and declared religion a private matter for citizens (later even banning Christianity and establishing a Rousseauian cult of the Supreme Being as the new state religion). Following the revolution, France became something entirely different—it became a modernist, secular, and egalitarian society. A new stage in the history of Europe (and, indeed, the entire world) had begun—one that proponents of the theory of progress (which, incidentally, had also emerged relatively recently—about a century or two before the French Revolution) proclaimed to be higher and more perfect.

It is precisely at this point that conservatism emerged as a political movement and ideology. The first conservatives were opponents of the French Revolution, as exemplified by the Englishman Edmund Burke and the Frenchman Joseph de Maistre. The term itself was coined by the Romantic poet René de Chateaubriand, who began publishing a newspaper titled Le Conservateur (“The Conservative”), in which he promoted the views of Burke and de Maistre (Abdullina 2015). As a contemporary Russian scholar of conservatism, A. Yu. Minakov, has written: “Conservatism in the late 18th and early 19th centuries... emerged as a reaction to the rationalism and individualism of the modern era, as well as to the theory of progress... which notions found their embodiment in the French Revolution. It made itself known in the works of E. Burke and J. de Maistre” (Minakov 2011: 5–6).

Since that time, however, so many different strands of conservatism have emerged that one prominent Russian political philosopher, Pyotr Struve, once remarked with disappointment that the term ‘conservatism’ had become a catch-all that could encompass virtually anything. Today, this catch-all quality of the term is even more apparent: in the United States, for instance, one comes across Republicans—members of a party generally considered conservative—who welcome the holding of gay pride parades.

Any competent expert on conservatism will, of course, freely acknowledge that the attempt at formulating a comprehensive definition of this term is a hopeless endeavor. And from the perspective of a responsible specialist, such a stance is no doubt correct. All the same, for the purposes of a general-interest article such as this, we cannot do without some sort of working definition. We will therefore a simpler approach: rather than trying to force figures as diverse as Chateaubriand and von Hayek into the same mold, we will start, as the Romans put it, ab ovo (”from the egg”), in other words, from the beginning. We will look to the very origins of the term, before it branched out, to the time when it was, in reality, a direct “reaction to the horrors of the French Revolution.”

We will take as our task here the outlining of an internally consistent and all-encompassing conservatism—all the while bearing in mind that conservatism can also be partial or truncated. For instance, an individual might support a revolution in politics and economics while remaining a conservative in the realms of culture and the arts (indeed, later on we shall discuss concrete examples of precisely this position).

“An individual might support a revolution in politics and economics while remaining a conservative in the realms of culture and the arts… ”

In the paradigmatic political sense, being a conservative originally meant upholding a monarchical state and a society structured around the social estates and aristocracy. A conservative position entails defending social hierarchy against the social equality championed by liberals and socialists.

In the realm of practical politics, a conservative opposes the revolutionary dismantling of the existing social reality while advocating the preservation of established institutions and traditions. Whereas revolutionaries are driven by the “spirit of the Enlightenment”—in the sense of striving to implement abstract, rational projects (ranging from liberal to communist)—the conservative takes their cue from life itself: from various traditions, from the mores and customs that embody the centuries-old experience of a given people.

In the spiritual sphere, a conservative is not simply someone who holds onto religious beliefs as a private matter. The conservative wants the Church to figure prominently in social life as a whole, advocates for state support of the Church, the promotion of religious ideology by the state, and the involvement of the Church in the education of children and youth. Joseph de Maistre referred to this as the “union of throne and altar.”

In the realm of philosophy, a conservative tends toward idealism—specifically objective idealism in the Platonic tradition (usually in the form of Christian Neoplatonism)—as opposed to subjective idealism which leads to the agnosticism and skepticism of a David Hume.

In the economic sphere, early conservatives defended the pre-revolutionary feudal order, rooted in the aristocracy’s right to own the land. In this respect, classical conservatives differ from neoconservatives (such as those in the United States), who, by contrast, advocate for a ‘free market’ and ‘capitalism without borders.’ Given the phenomenon of “neoliberal conservatism,” we must not forget that conservatism arose as an anti-bourgeois ideology (which is hardly surprising given that it was a reaction to a bourgeois revolution!), and a number of its varieties were classified as “reactionary socialism” in Marx and Engels’s “Manifesto of the Communist Party.”

In the realm of art, conservatives find their ideal in the classical artistic achievements of every era, from antiquity and the Middle Ages to the Renaissance and modern period. Ancient sculpture, medieval iconography, Renaissance painting, the art of Classicism and the Baroque, and, ultimately, realism in the modern era—these are the artistic exemplars that inspired the ideologues of conservatism, from de Maistre to Hegel and the Neo-Hegelians. The natural adversaries of conservatives in the arts are the ‘revolutionaries of art’— the modernists and avant-gardists of various stripes who reject the classical canon and want to dismantle all established forms, proportions, and harmony.

An attentive and critically-minded reader might suggest that the author of these lines is conflating conservatism with traditionalism. Not at all! A traditionalist is someone so enamored with his ideal of the traditional, pre-modern and pre-capitalist society that, in the extreme case, he is prepared to attempt its total restoration. This is the essence of the ‘Conservative Revolution’ ideology—a movement exemplified by the Italian philosopher and poet Baron Julius Evola (whose seminal work, Rivolta contro il mondo moderno—”Revolt Against the Modern World”—makes this connection with the concept of revolution even more explicit). In this extreme sense, the traditionalist is, in fact, a revolutionary, and it is not for nothing that dialectics speaks of the convergence of extremes and opposites.

A conservative, by contrast, rejects revolution in any form, preferring instead the calm and natural course of events. In the extreme case, a conservative might even call for ‘freezing society’ in a particular moment—as did, for example, the Russian philosopher Konstantine Leontiev. Or, with certain reservations, a conservative might acknowledge a revolutionary regime if this regime serves (whether intentionally or not) to strengthen the nation; such was the position taken by Nikolai V. Ustryalov, who had been an ideologue and spokesman for the Kolchak movement [during the Russian Civil War, 1918-1920 – trans.] but who, despite being on the side of the Whites and an anti-communist, decided to go over to the side of the Reds and then went on to develop the ideology of ‘Russian National-Bolshevism.’ Be all that as it may, a conservative never calls for a revolution—even if said revolution is aimed at restoring the pre-revolutionary order.

It is for this very reason that the lot of the conservative is such a somber one. Whether we like it or not, history—as Hegel observed—moves toward emancipation: toward the reduction of authoritarian pressures within society and the expansion of freedom for individuals and social groups. First, the bourgeoisie was emancipated, then the proletariat, then women, and subsequently, racial and sexual minorities. A conservative is like a soldier constantly ceding one defensive line after another, fighting as he retreats. For the conservative—and indeed for the Christian worldview in general—history represents an involution: a descent from order into chaos, a movement toward the ‘end times.’

And yet, at times, the transition to a new stage may, in certain respects, entail a return to an earlier one. Such is the dialectic of history, and therein lies an opening for a distinct, dialectical conservatism. In Russia, the Soviet period served as an illustration of just such an opening.

Conservative Thought in the USSR: From Right to Left and from Left to Right

At first glance, conservatism in the USSR seemed condemned to clinging to life as an underground phenomenon and an oppositional ideology. The Soviet state and Soviet society emerged from a revolution carried out by a leftist, communist party. The ideology of this society was Marxism-Leninism—a worldview that had championed atheism, materialism, emancipation, and progress as its ideals. In the course of the revolution, the Civil War, and the construction of socialism, many members of the upper classes—primarily the nobility—were either eliminated or driven into exile. Meanwhile, the Church was separated from the state and subjected to persecutions that claimed the lives of thousands of laypeople and clergy. In the Soviet Union, the social estates of the czarist period were abolished, equal rights for all citizens were proclaimed, and political freedoms were declared.

At the same time, the actual conditions under which Soviet civilization emerged and existed differed significantly from this image of a “thoroughly leftist, socialist, Marxist state.”

As Yu. V. Pushchayev has rightly noted: “...a society that survives for any significant length of time must possess its own form of conservatism.” That a distinctive Soviet, ‘left-wing’ conservatism existed has been noted by the St. Petersburg-based scholars of Russian conservatism, V. M. Kamnev and L. S. Kamneva (Kamnev 2019).

Latent, quasi-conservative features were already implicit in Bolshevism and state socialism themselves, features which set them apart from the fundamentally anti-conservative positions of liberalism and anarchism. The Bolsheviks acknowledged the necessity of the state, discipline, and order—concepts typically associated with conservatism and the political right. Furthermore, the faction of Lenin—rather than that of Bogdanov and the ‘Proletkult’—ultimately prevailed within Bolshevism.

Unlike Bogdanov, Lenin, though a materialist in his philosophical outlook, nonetheless defended the existence of absolute truth; in this sense, he acted as a kind of heir to the tradition of classical dialectical philosophy which traces its lineage back to Plato (Vakhitov 2019). In the realm of art, Lenin openly defended the classics and opposed modernism and the avant-garde school— all of which allows one to characterize him as a revolutionary in politics, and yet a conservative in aesthetics. The cult of Lenin within Soviet civilization ensured that Soviet philosophy and art remained rooted in the classical tradition rather than in the modernist movement when it comes to culture.

“Lenin, though a materialist in his philosophical outlook, nonetheless defended the existence of absolute truth …”

Moreover, the Bolshevik Revolution—and, to an even greater extent, the subsequent construction of socialism—was not the work of the Bolsheviks alone. During the Civil War, a number of prominent military figures, though they started out as monarchists, later switched sides to the Bolsheviks, seeing it as their duty to defend their Motherland, regardless of the ideological flag under which she stood. This was all the more natural given that, after the Bolsheviks assumed power and took the helm of the Russian state, the Bolsheviks themselves quite naturally gravitated toward their own, albeit socialist form of patriotism and at once set about repelling foreign interventionists and reclaiming the nation’s former territories.

The primary ideologue behind this rapprochement between conservatives and Bolsheviks was the above-noted N. V. Ustryalov, the architect of ‘National Bolshevism.’ Following the Civil War, and under the influence of Nikolai Ustryalov’s ideological counterparts in the so-called Smenovekhovtsy (”change of landmarks”) movement — tens of thousands of specialists returned to the USSR from exile. They, too, were patriotically-motivated, despite not being communists. Moreover, within the USSR itself, various positions in the state apparatus and public organizations were held not only by Marxists, but also by individuals holding a wide spectrum of views—ranging from monarchists to mystical-leaning Narodniki (‘populists’ -- trans). Since the Soviet Union and Soviet socialism were built not solely by the Bolsheviks, but also by those who might be termed “internal émigrés”—in other words, conservatives—the resulting form of socialism was, from the perspective of Western Marxism, far from flawless; it contained distinct, crypto-conservative elements.

Finally, in the 1930s, a large-scale turnover of personnel took place. Representatives of the old-regime intelligentsia within the party, the state apparatus and the elite were replaced by individuals from the lower classes—many of them of peasant origin. However, the structure of Russian society prior to the revolution was such that its lower strata had undergone very little in the way of modernization.

The historian G. V. Vernadsky has argued that while the upper echelons of Imperial Russia already lived in the 20th century—and were therefore exposed to such notions as the theory of relativity and futurism—the lower classes lived in a culture still rooted in the 17th century. Indeed, they were still living, in a number of respects, in the pre-Petrine, Muscovite past (Vernadsky 2000). It is no coincidence, then, that many later Sovietologists went on to observe that the socialism Stalin established in the 1930s bore a striking resemblance to Muscovite Tsarism—complete with a cult of the Tsar, a pseudo-religious ideology, as well as distinct ‘service’ and ‘tax-paying’ social estates, along with a ‘second serfdom’ (Getty 2016). In other words, while the Stalinist USSR was a highly progressive power in the realms of industry, science, and technology— where indeed it made a dramatic leap forward —it also exhibited clear conservative, or quasi-conservative, traits in its social organization, social structure, and political culture. Certain features of a pre-modern civilization persisted within it right up until the perestroika era of the 1980s.

In reality, then, Soviet society contained the conditions for the existence of conservative ideologies across a wide variety of forms. There were conservatives in the classical-traditionalist and integral meaning of the word who were forced to remain in the shadows and adopt a disguise (as was the case for the philosopher A. F. Losev). There were others who were partially conservative, and still others who fashioned uniquely “left-wing” variants of conservatism who sought to operate within the framework of Leninist Marxism (M. A. Lifshits).

Yet another kind of conservatism can be found in the perspective of a Lev Gumilev, whose views were rooted in the religious and biologistic philosophies of Russian “cosmism.” In all these contexts, we are speaking specifically of Soviet conservatism—that is, the conservative affirmation of Soviet socialism (albeit not necessarily from a specifically Marxist standpoint, and despite various reservations), and a shared desire to preserve Soviet socialism in the form it had assumed during the era of Stalinist ‘quasi-classicism’ and Brezhnev-era ‘neo-Stalinism.’ They opposed the dismantling of these socialist forms and opposed the restoration of capitalism.

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For our series of essays on conservative thought in the USSR, scheduled for publication in the journal Orthodoxia—we have selected three figures who exemplify this type of thinker. Firstly, the idealist philosopher Aleksey Losev; second, the philosopher, aesthetician, and Marxist thinker Mikhail Lifshits; and finally, the ethnologist, cosmist, Orientalist, and Eurasianist historian Lev Gumilev. Faced with a choice between Soviet socialism and the liberal capitalism that was already “looming on the horizon” of Russian history during the 1970s and 1980s, all three of these men would have sided (and indeed did side) with Soviet socialism—albeit for entirely different reasons and with significant reservations, since each had his own grievances regarding the Stalinist version of socialism. It is for this reason that we consider them, to varying degrees, to have been “Soviet conservatives”—that is, guardians of the status quo during the particular, Soviet phase of Russian history.

Rustem Vakhitov was born in 1970 in the city of Ufa (Russia). He holds a Ph.D. in philosophy and is an associate professor at the Ufa University of Science and Technology. His research interests include Russian émigré Eurasianism, Soviet Marxism, the philosophy of university education, and ethnopolitology. He is also a political commentator and a regular contributor to the online magazine, Russkaya Istina (Russian Truth).

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