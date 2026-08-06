Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

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MS
Aug 7

Indeed, our leaders do remain blind to the perils of their current foreign policy. With the Ukrainian missile strike in the Caspian Sea, two smaller regional conflicts becoming one large trans-regional hostility increases. Add to the mix a failing US economy, and the sparks will fly...hopefully not from nuclear weapons.

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