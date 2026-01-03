Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Hickory
4d

Every society with a ruling class is run by organized crime. Wars based on lies, propaganda, superficiality, and other troubles become widespread as unaccountable leaders constantly act selfishly and then make up lame excuses for it.

But few people know what healthy nations are like - nations without corruption and greed. A few nations are able to live this way now, and many more were able to live this way in the past 200 years. The free-to-download book The Deepest Revolution (https://thedeepestrevolution.com) shows what allows some nations to live with widespread integrity and generosity indefinitely, while others are stuck with endless corruption and greed no matter who people vote for, and highlights the lessons people would need to embrace to have the deepest revolution - that is, a revolution where people live without a ruling class afterwards and can live in a respectful way with each other and the Earth, indefinitely.

MS
5d

What is stated in this essay is true. The only point with which I might quibble is the statement that many people are against such illegal actions. It seems as though once an operation is undertaken by the US, many people jump on the bandwagon and cheer it on because they are so propagandized. CNN and Fox were both hailing the kidnapping of Maduro, as were many people online. People have been so brainwashed by propaganda that they keep repeating the old falsehood about getting rid of a "brutal dictator" so that the Venezuelan people could enjoy "freedom" and "democracy." It was most disheatening, demonstrating that people have not learned from past experience.

