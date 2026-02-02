Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Pablo
Feb 4

Finitima delebuntur.

Larisa Rimerman
Feb 2

Of course, the intellectual elitism makes political dialogue about the fate of the poor, small modern Ukraine, and the huge attaking county, as Russia, more interesting, but what relation does it have to the political situation of unjust war? Especially, none of the participants, guilty, innocent, or between, and the decision makers, never read the ancient tragedies of Sophocles and Aeschylus. Nietzsche and Freud began their careers on the basis of Ancient literature. We are in the face of the KGB criminal man who wants to return Russia to its former Empire. It is much more serious than a discussion on the morals of Ancient literature.

