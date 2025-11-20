Shanghai at night [Photo Credit: Csiiiyu, Wikimedia Commons]

Editor’s note: the following essay by Adam Webb first appeared at his Deep Cosmopolis substack on Nov. 13, 2025. It is reprinted here with permission.

Unravelling of an Idea

Sometimes what looked like the sure political settlement of generations starts to unravel. Over the last decade or so, partisan fault lines have deepened. Pessimism hangs over the young, especially, on everything from tanking job prospects to ecological catastrophe. But beneath the usual headline-grabbers lurks something darker: a suspicion that liberal democracy itself no longer quite hangs together.

The nature of the suspicion varies. Tech libertarians like Peter Thiel muse that freedom and democracy can no longer coexist, as the dumb masses outvote the creative minority. Some of a technocratic bent, impressed by viruses, CO 2 monitoring, and bullet trains, would grasp power more closely to experts above the electoral fray. Populists indict new secular élites as having pulled away from nationhood to embrace globalisation and wokery.

Such camps barely speak to each other. But, perhaps without realising it fully, they share a loss of faith in the same idea that underpinned the political settlement of three generations. Simply put, that idea held that two things could coexist. On the one hand, a populace with one-soul-one-vote could feed its opinions through the machinery of representation. On the other hand, a new upper class could accrete ambitious individuals sure of their collective ability to steer progress.

Separately, both those things are distinct to modernity. There was no precedent before the nineteenth century for universal suffrage representing the demos as a whole, rather than some mixed constitution of estates. And by the late twentieth century, meritocratic striving outside and hostile to an old high culture had remade the whole social landscape. Ideally, mass democracy and meritocracy were supposed to be fairer than what went before.

Combined, the modern political settlement took for granted that they would not tug apart enough to impair either social cohesion or the quality of governance.

Looking Backward for Answers

The unravelling of liberal democracy is sensed vaguely by some, behind the general alienation and loss of legitimacy. Yet few apprehend it as an intellectual question about what must replace the longstanding settlement. Here, I want to take two different diagnoses and solutions and then offer a third perspective.

Since the settlement that now unravels is peculiarly modern, it makes sense that serious thinking about alternatives will reach back into the past. The two thinkers whom I want to consider here both argue for rediscovery of older wisdom about a balance in political life. They both want a new kind of social bargain between élites and masses that would be good for policy as well as the soul. They both dust off classical philosophy as a guide to postliberalism.

The China-based Canadian Daniel A Bell calls for “political meritocracy” based on Confucian and other inspirations. American Patrick J Deneen outlines “a common-good political order” rooted in “the classical and Christian tradition.”

Each has his own audience. Bell has long been seen as a foreign apologist for Beijing’s model. Deneen has a growing following among populist conservatives. They are far from mere spokesmen of the moment, however. They are firmly rooted in older philosophical traditions, and arguably represent two roadmaps for what might succeed liberal democracy. Against them, I want to propose a third option, along the lines of what I have explored in my recent book, The World’s Constitution.

Beyond the specifics of what any of us say—or what others might say in the same veins—I suspect that these kinds of approaches together illuminate three postliberal destinations for later this century.

Three Diagnoses and Visions

Bell’s The China Model: Political Meritocracy and the Limits of Democracy (2015) is grounded in Confucianism and contemporary Chinese technocracy, but aims to transcend both as a global alternative. “Political meritocracy,” he explains, “is the idea that a political system is designed with the aim of selecting political leaders with above average ability to make morally informed political judgements.” Such ideas of “guardianship” have deep roots in the Chinese examination system that, over several dynasties, chose officials based on mastery of the Confucian classics. In our own time, he sees the developmental achievements and far-sightedness of the Chinese Communist Party and Singapore’s People’s Action Party as exemplifying the same logic.

While imperfections need working through, Bell praises political meritocracy as a promising alternative globally to the West’s “crisis of governability.” He blames the latter on leaders who lack expertise and who appeal in only superficial ways to ill-informed and short-sighted democratic voters. A hybrid system, with limited democracy at the lower levels and a governing class chosen through examinations and competence-based promotion, would do a better job of considering long-term ecological and global goods, for example.

Deneen’s Régime Change: Toward a Postliberal Future (2023) indicts the new upper class, with its educational credentials and managerial mindset. It has merged free-market excess and cultural libertinism in an idea of relentless progress. A world constantly turning into something else dissolves the settings and bonds of decency for supposedly benighted ordinary folk. Deneen proposes reviving ideas of the mixed constitution from Aquinas onward, because they would bring élite and populace into harmony. A better élite—an aristocracy in the old sense—would defend tradition and “govern with considerable deference to the settled customs of the people.”

Deneen hopes that the undisciplined populist energy of our time can be channelled by new élites into that sort of constructive refounding. “Aristopopulism” should wreak a “fundamental displacement” of current liberal élites. The power of the state, once captured electorally, should prod businesses and universities back into alignment with the values of a national community. Through national service and other modes of class mixing, the talented would be re-anchored in the demos rather than congratulating themselves on their own progressive enlightenment. Contra globalisation, Deneen insists that this balanced alternative would be “pro-worker” and “generally patriotic and supportive of distinct national identities and cultures, rejecting the ethos of cosmopolitanism.”

Bell would undo the democratic end of the current political settlement; Deneen would undo the meritocratic end of it.

In my recent book, The World’s Constitution: Spheres of Liberty in the Future Global Order (2025), I share with Bell a comfort with looking beyond the West for inspiration, and with Deneen a discomfort with liberal élites that dissolve tradition in the name of self-interest, self-invention, and enlightenment. But I define the problem of this century around three intertwined trends. First, the steady encroachment of state on society within countries has already eroded liberty and tradition. That template of a secular leviathan threatens to be scaled up as global governance tightens. Second, modern meritocracy has wound talent tightly around a single axis of credentialled hierarchy, undermining both virtue and pluralism. Third, cross-border world society is at odds with the political honeycomb of the nation-state. Any alternative is going to have to address a global rather than a national horizon.

I propose a “sphere pluralist” approach, rooted in a mix of Calvinist sphere sovereignty, Islamic legal pluralism, and a host of other inspirations. The key goal is to fragment control and resources back into multiple spheres of life beyond the state: family, private sector, local communities, religious institutions, civil society, personal law systems, and so on. Globalisation forces the matter in surprising ways. It is precisely because life is scaling up globally and slipping out of national control that sovereignty itself can be unbundled and reassembled in ways more congenial to liberty and virtue than we have seen for more than two centuries. Linking the diverse circuits of social life across borders and freeing them is one side of the coin. The other side is hiving off all functions except public order from the state itself, and reconfiguring that limited state at the global level.

Done right, the passing of the nation-state can be, in the long run, the surest way to re-empower society and crack the power of the new class. Liberty, tradition, and virtue can best thrive in the plural spaces and circuits that lie between the widest horizon of an emerging world civilisation and the smallest localities and little platoons. Familiar vessels of modernity do not need just topping up with better-screened “meritocrats,” or having “aristopopulists” stirred into them to thicken the soup of national reintegration. The vessels need cracking.

Where We Stand and To Whom We Speak

Experiences, social circles, and sensibilities surely shape the questions that any of us ask. The three of us have in common a familiar trajectory of PhD study in political theory at top universities—and nonetheless being at odds in various ways with the liberal mainstream, and being thick-skinned about the usual reproaches. Looking for answers to our questions in ancient and mediæval thinkers is not endearing to the liberal academic establishment. But the intersections of experience, sensibility, and audience work on us in obviously different ways.

Bell refined political meritocracy on his multi-decade trajectory from Montreal via Oxford and Singapore to a warm welcome in Beijing. He refracts Confucianism through the prism of 2010s Chinese technocracy and its supposed achievements. His vision would appropriate power from the demos (and those who manipulate it) and toward the right kind of learned élite with a managerial approach to governance. What one critic called his “hankering for elitism” has a natural audience in a CCP that purveys the “China model” as a counterpoint to liberal democracy.

That natural audience ranges beyond China, however. Some version of political meritocracy may resonate more over time with many of the new class around the world who bridle at the ballot-box’s recent populist outrages and grumble that expertise does not get its political due. If postliberal quasi-authoritarian technocracy gains legitimacy from donning some traditional mantle, it will be political meritocracy along the lines of Bell’s vision or however future thinkers build on similar ideas.

Deneen’s common-good conservatism refracts Thomism and Disraelian Toryism through the prism of nostalgia for mid-century small-town America and his own lifelong Irish-American Catholicism. His mixed constitution would hitch the fate of a new élite back to the demos and its stable morés. Reassuringly, he spares no barbs for Donald Trump as a “deeply flawed narcissist” in his book. Yet he has got the ear of more disciplined populist figures like Trump’s vice-president J D Vance and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán. Common-good conservatism aligns with populism, but it does more than just lash out petulantly in a flat tribalism. It draws on classical resources for social cohesion and virtuous living. If postliberalism within the nation-state—whether in America or elsewhere—is to become more sophisticated and keep some link to the past, something along the lines of Deneen’s approach will continue gaining ground.

Experiences shape us, and I am no exception. I grew up across three countries and have not spent the majority of my life—or, often, even the majority of the year—in any one place. Most of those who know me would find an older version of the premodern probably resonates more with me—whether it is my fondness for Devon countryside and allegedly antiquated tweedy sensibilities, or my writing about Andean villages, or my conversations with Arab Spring Islamists in Cairo—than it necessarily does with either Bell or Deneen. As the makeup of even readers of this Substack shows, eccentricity in the literal sense also orbits farther from the political spaces of cresting Western populism or confident Chinese technocracy.

The Unexamined Life of the State

I clutch no crystal ball out at this apogee of contrariness, I admit. But I notice global demographics and the circuits taking shape across borders. It would surprise me if the coming decades got far with any populist attempt to roll back history to some mid twentieth century Western national democracy, as the basis for what Deneen calls “postliberal integration.” Nor will the “Chinese century” likely survive the rise of the Global South, and the reality that most of the world’s youth bulge will not readily be tamed into deferential, secular consumer-subjects, with or without invocations of Confucianism or the like as an overlay. The energy of this century will tend to escape the confines of Western nation-states and the Chinese party-state, as the relative weight and the experiential basis of both shrink.

If political meritocracy pulls upward to élite governance, and common-good conservatism pulls downward in the hope of resocialising élites in national belonging, then what about what I term sphere pluralism? It pulls sideways, so to speak—away from the state both as space and as sovereign power centre.

The traditions that Bell and Deneen invoke—Confucian and classical-Christian respectively—were civilisational rather than narrowly political. Yet the use to which their political audiences perhaps inevitably tempt them to put those traditions is far more state-centred than the traditions themselves naturally recommend. Indeed, the crux of the difference between them is in exactly how they would twist the screws of state power tighter, not whether the state itself should be undone. Bell would ratchet up control of the state in the hands of political meritocrats, loosening voters’ hands on it. Deneen would bind a new élite more tightly to the people but also have that élite vigorously deploy captured state power to integrate the national community better.

It is hard to imagine either approach having much patience for the prospect that political and social life may be scaling up across borders in ways that must unravel the nation-state itself, and not just the liberal democratic settlement of the last eighty years.

Deneen, in his Catholic-inflected recognition of different scales of belonging below and above the nation, is surely not a tribalist. Nonetheless, Western populism as a living force is tribalistic enough to foreclose the question as a political matter for the foreseeable future. Ironically, the mixed constitution thinkers like Polybius and Aquinas that he invokes lived in eras when shifting scales of statehood were more comfortably contemplated.

And while Bell argues that political meritocracy can take a more far-sighted view of the global commons, the interests of non-voting foreigners, and so on, it is even less likely that political meritocrats in places like Beijing and Singapore would ever willingly loosen their grip on the state as an instrument of social control over the ill-informed herd.

The state swells large, whatever elegant mantle of the past it might drape to conceal its digestion of social life. It is also a jealous master of its own space, especially when it is so tempting to imagine seizing it and deploying its power to reclaim the national community from those who have ill used it.

Virtue and the Breakdown of Leviathan

But, as I argue in The World’s Constitution, really tackling the malaise of late modernity will require rethinking both the nature of sovereignty and the scale on which it is exercised. Bell and Deneen would pull up or down on the axis between political élites and the demos, because that axis remains central for them. I would pull sideways on various points of that axis to unbundle the centrality itself.

We agree that the dominant stratum of late modernity is of low quality, and less interested in virtue and the common good, than its predecessors. Still, I submit that the problem is not mainly in the vertical relationship between the new class and the demos, but rather in the horizontal unity of the new class: the funnelling of ambition through it in a narrowly hierarchical way and the command of the state over society at large. Reclaiming this century from liberalism is inherently a project of fragmenting power, in concert with a widening of horizons.

Democracy has a rôle as one salutary check on the arrogance of power, as do juries, and it probably enlarges the horizons and dignity of ordinary folk. But the modern state as the clearinghouse of social justice, as the territorial container of social processes, and as the sovereign arbiter across spheres of life, would be seen by the premoderns as perhaps the greatest instance of intemperance. This is a structural and qualitative problem. It is not about whether the right kind of élites preside over the hierarchy or how much they rub shoulders with the masses.

Virtue will thus be fostered anew not mainly by restaffing the leviathan with a populist or classics-reading vanguard, or deploying its educative force under the ægis of ersatz Christianity or ersatz Confucianism, or building walls and reshoring manufacturing in tribal units writ large, where Bell’s and Deneen’s proposed roadmaps beyond liberal democracy variously might lead given the political actors poring over them. One does not learn virtue by signing on to making anything great again, or flying a flag more often, or assessing the competence of mandarins more rigorously. Common projects tend to generate common denominators.

In what I suggest as a third possible destination after liberal democracy, one learns virtue instead through exercise in society, in intrinsically valuable callings away from power. The leeway to do so will come from setting free both the littlest platoons and the largest circuits of world society, along with the stewardship of more diverse élites who pull in different directions in their respective spheres.

We cannot heal modernity with a tighter horizon or wiser rulers. This century needs both wider horizons and an unbundling of power itself.

Getting Off the Titanic

This third road is a harder option, longer and worse paved than the first—gilding the Analects over East Asian technocracies—or the second—a modest rollback of social changes over two generations in the West alone. It needs a global map. Only it leads far enough away from the vicious interdependence of overbearing state and atomised subject that has defined late modernity.

The resources that Bell and Deneen invoke have much to offer, to be sure, and I share many of the misgivings about our time that animate their writings. Thomism in the end will always have much to offer on the balance of virtues in institutions, just as Confucianism will always have much to offer on the qualities of those who steward society. But such resources can inspire us more freely when projects in their name orbit farther from the princes—or claimants—of the day, and take less for granted that the future must be imagined within existing institutional spaces.

After all, the ills that Bell and Deneen lament came out of precisely the constitutional settlements that they leave mostly intact. The consumer-subjects who wear earbuds and ride the bullet trains to dystopia in the East grew to maturity under red-flagged political meritocrats. Likewise, the American republic could not forestall the alienation of Detroit wastelands and TikTok vacuity. Eventually one needs to get off the Titanic.

Imagining a postliberal order is a longer game and a more unsettling one. The road will wind farther out of the familiar and farther away from present power centres, and deeper into ancient hills. But it may yet end with a view of liberty and virtue on the widest horizon.