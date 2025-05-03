Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Vlad K
May 5

I'm Russian, citizen of Russia, born in late USSR. I don't approve this radical and anti-scientific idea of "Orthodox science" (when uncomfortable theories are declined cause they go against Bible and other holy teachings). I don't approve the view that in a such multinational and multi-religious country Orthodox Christianity must be in some way or form a priority ideology even though I respect it highly. I have truly various neighbors and friends who all strongly patriotic and perceive themselves as Russian but who have very different origin and religion. We have a common denominator—culture and social values. Religious holidays are intertwined and well respected, e.g. it's actually pretty common to see Muslim children bringing colored eggs on Easter holidays celebrating it...

What I'm saying is that me nor my friends and family will support the radical opinion expressed in the translated essay. Even among the most devoted Christians I know.

Personality I'm like many Russians an agnostic but we really don't give much thought to it. And I live by, if it's appropriate to say about self, by high standards which I impose on myself not by religious views but by the moral standards. I mean to say I live by the truth but I don't need to glorify it as a following of a certain approved religion. I don't drink any alcohol, I don't eat animals (for almost two decades now, I found it unethical when became adult and read a lot including, yes, the very same Brothers Karamazovy by Dostoevsky mentioned in the essay!), I raise my children as good people with open hearths but don't impose them with my own standards and life choices as it's something they can only be guided to — not pushed. I don't need to be Orthodox to be a good men (by my own standards) and I don't need nor seek any approval of anyone else. And I know a lot of people like me. Most are not perfect but none are, we only strive to do the best. It doesn't help to become fanatical zealots or get some laws to enforce anything—it will be distorted and abused to only create the visibility of serving good, instead of being truly sincere. I guess we, the Russian people, if I can humbly speak for everyone or at least the majority, suffered enough of various distorted ideologies over so many years, that we would prefer to have freedom and sincerity. And good undistorted education, love to the nature with all its wonders, and healthy patriotism will do the rest.

Ingolf Eide
May 4

Paul, I'm surprised this has been featured, at least without the inclusion of a counterpoint piece.

To me, it seems fundamentally confused, or perhaps more accurately obfuscates its core message with gestures towards keeping church and state separate.

That core message, if I've correctly understood it, is that Russia needs to infuse Orthodoxy into all aspects of life, law, education and the state itself. Passing lip service is paid to the many other religious faiths within Russia but Nikolaev clearly views them as inferior to Orthodoxy.

"Today, for some reason, even Orthodox Christians no longer talk about the need to teach the Law of God in schools. We talk about some sort of foundations of religious culture, ethics, the comparative characteristics of various teachings. All of which means that we are teaching our children to doubt their faith right from the start."

In other words, as essentially alien to Russian culture and its needs.

All of this seems profoundly antithetical to what I understand to be the core of Russia's long-standing harmonious and tolerant society.

All very strange . . .

