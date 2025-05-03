[Photo Credit: By Duma.gov.ru]

The following essay, with its references to Satan, abortion, and the need for Christianity to play a defining role in today’s society, may well strike some readers as reminiscent of the Moral Majority rhetoric of the 1980s. The careful reader, however, will discover important differences. The differences are both situational and philosophical.

The essay’s author, Nikolai Nikolaev – a Moscow-based lawyer and professor at the Higher School for Economics -- opens with a brief reference to the war in Ukraine and some of the evils to be found there. He then quickly moves on to a critique of Russia’s own evils.

The hint, however, will have sufficed for those of his Russian readers who are getting firsthand reports from the front from their own relatives. U.S. war correspondent Patrick Lancaster, in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, said the response he most often gets from Russian soldiers when he asks them what they are fighting for, is that they are fighting Satan. The interview with Lancaster is well worth listening to in full.

What differentiates Nikolaev’s essay philosophically from Moral Majoritarianism is, firstly, his appeal to Dostoevsky’s understanding of the church and its relation to the state. The American moral imagination has long been cramped by the nation's individualist mentality combined with its dizzying diversity of sects. Nikolaev and Dostoevsky, by contrast, find a path to universality despite diversity, only not through force (‘faith cannot be prescribed by … force, because in that case it would no longer be faith …’), but through metaphysics -- in other words, through truth or Christ.

The second distinguishing characteristic is Nikolaev’s call to reconcile the sciences with Orthodox Christianity. His formulation is, perhaps, overly journalistic, but the essence of his appeal returns us to the very crux of Simone Weil’s concern about modernity; specifically, its readiness to worship science instead of Christ. What is needed, however, wrote Weil in perhaps the most important passage in all of her writings, is that we learn to “perceive at work in the universe, alongside force, a principle of a different kind” because otherwise we will be obliged to recognize force “as being the unique and sovereign ruler over human relations also.” It was this second option, she goes on to note in this same passage, that served as the inspiration for the author of Mein Kampf, who was, she observed, nothing more than an intellectually consistent follower of the spirit of science devoid of the spirit of Christ.

Landmarks wishes once again to express its sincere gratitude to the Russian scholarly journal Russkaya Istina for allowing us to publish this translation of Nikolaev’s essay which first appeared there on April 9, 2025.

By: Nikolai Nikolaev

The Duma held hearings recently to prepare a bill against satanism. Nikolai Petrovich Burlyaev [the famous Russian and Soviet-era actor – trans.] has long advocated adopting a law banning satanic cults...

The speakers at the recent hearing were clearly sincere in their desire to eliminate the evil of satanism. Their speeches were impressive and impassioned. They yearn for Russia to become the kingdom of Truth. In its own way it was all very touching. To be sure, as a people, we are powerfully attracted by the good and we do not want to live with something evil and pernicious in our midst. This undoubtedly is a characteristic of our people, and no doubt it is this deep-seated craving for the good that ultimately saves our people and country from destruction and self-destruction.

At the same time, we have become so confused, so mired in the many-sided madness that accompanies our alienation from God that we no longer understand how to follow the road to Truth. We lift one leg to take a step forward, only to immediately sink even deeper into the quagmire.

From the territories that have just recently been liberated on the front lines one hears stories about ritual murders; one sees video footage of temples and satanic altars bearing traces of sacrifices – it takes your breath away when you see such things.

And yet, evils such as this are not only ‘out there’ and ‘somewhere else.’ No, they can also be found close at hand. The other day, at a children’s theater school here in Russia, I came across a girl who looked about twelve years old wearing a T-shirt bearing a cross and the inscription “Satan’s club” in English. At the Duma hearings someone recalled the incident that happened at the Optina Monastery back in 1983, when a self-declared satanist murdered three monks on Easter Sunday …

In short, we have plenty of filth of our own. The Augean stables, by comparison, are like a hamster cage.

It is important to realize that we can’t rid ourselves of satanism when our own legislation already contains elements of it, and when the wider culture insists on being “tolerant” toward some of its manifestations. Otherwise, we will put ourselves in the position of having to pass legislation to ban passing legislation, which makes little sense.

For example, we still have quite liberal legislation on abortion. What could be more satanic than the legalized killing of children?

The transference of what is spiritual to the legal sphere is, to say the least, no easy task. Without first learning to distinguish good from bad in our culture and our history we will never be able to ban satanism. We define satanic cults as something directed against God, but what have we to say about those who still today defend the preservation, at the very center of Russia, the relics of a man who trampled on faith and traditions, a man on whose orders churches were desecrated and destroyed, priests were exterminated, and attempts were made to erase both the country and all those who glorified God within it? Under whose ideology did our country live for almost a hundred years?

One could find many other examples.

The struggle against satanism is too big to be embraced by a single piece of legislation. What is needed is following God in a spirit of submission, drawing nearer to God, and taking the path of national purification and repentance.

The fight against evil requires dedication to truth. Of course, it is a good thing that people today are beginning to talk about the need to revive traditional values -- and yet we are still shy about saying out loud, without obfuscation, that traditional values ​​for Russia are the values ​​of Orthodox Christianity. Among our own set, yes, we can say it, but when we’re at the podium we beat around the bush.

That’s the paradox of our love for peace, which borders on pride. We don’t want to offend anyone, or oppress anyone, but when it comes to appealing directly to God for help, we don’t want that either.

But if we try to enter into the actual meaning of the phrase that everyone keeps repeating lately, as if in a chorus, much will become clear to us. We want to preserve our identity as we define it for ourselves, and the phrase “Russian spiritual and moral values” refers to that which is formulated by people. But Orthodoxy is formulated by God.

According to this understanding, the Law on Spiritual and Moral Values which many today also propose to write and have adopted, should consist of just a single phrase: “Russian traditional spiritual and moral values ​​are Orthodoxy,” along with two appendices: the Gospel and the Catechism. Are we ready as a united people to follow this path right now?

At this point the phrase will ring out: ‘The church is separate from the state.’ Let’s refer to the Constitution. In it, we find the following. First “No religion can be established as a state religion or obligatory for all." And this, of course, is correct, since faith cannot be prescribed by some external force, because in that case it would no longer be faith, but mere acting.

Second: “Religious associations are separate from the state and are equal before the law."

And this too, of course, is also correct. At the same time, the kinds of religious organizations that get registered are quite varied. Just recently the organization “The Temple of Satan” was declared undesirable in our country. We’ve also had our fair share of Scientologists and Mormons.

Let us agree that religious associations should continue to be separate from the state, but religion and faith and ethics -- and the Christian understanding of the world -- cannot be separated from the state and from Russian society. What is more, the Church, according to the Orthodox understanding, is, first of all, all Orthodox Christians united by the Lord Jesus Christ, united by faith and love in Christ.

Yes, religion, according to the Constitution, cannot be a state religion. But this does not mean that it cannot be universal.

Dostoevsky put it very well in The Brothers Karamazov, through the words spoken by Father Paissy:

“It is not the Church that is transformed into the state, you must understand this. That is for Rome … that is its dream. It is the third temptation of the devil! To the contrary, it is the state that turns into a church, ascends to the level of the church and becomes a church throughout the whole world. This is the very opposite of ultramontanism, Rome, and your interpretation. This is simply the great destiny of Orthodoxy here on earth. This star will shine forth from the East.”

These are great words. Again and again, I am convinced not only of the spiritual, but also of the political power of Dostoevsky.

The import of these words is this: if we want to fight Satanism, today more than ever we need Orthodox science, Orthodox jurisprudence, and Orthodox politics.

I am afraid that without such nourishment we will find that the words and terminology created by liberal law are incapable of expressing Orthodox values ​​or bringing to life our desire for Truth.

And there is no way to achieve this without Orthodox education. To be sure, here we have another necessity that we are embarrassed to talk about. Or is it that we are afraid? After all, having received an Orthodox education, our children would be able to see their parents' sins... in other words, our own sins.

Once upon a time, a subject called God’s Law was taught in schools. Law! It was something absolutely immutable, something not to be doubted. And breaking the law, by default, entails trial and punishment. After all, it’s the law ...

Today, for some reason, even Orthodox Christians no longer talk about the need to teach the Law of God in schools. We talk about some sort of foundations of religious culture, ethics, the comparative characteristics of various teachings. All of which means that we are teaching our children to doubt their faith right from the start.

Share

At the same time, incidentally, we are not made uncomfortable by the fact that Darwin's theory is taught in schools without even offering any alternative perspectives.

The upshot is that if Orthodox teaching is understood as something other than law, then the law of the state (which justifies abortions) will be viewed as being on an ethically higher plane, even when, from the point of view of Christian believers, it is immoral.

Nikolai Nikolaev, a professor at the Higher School of Economics (HSE) in Moscow, is a political scientist, scholar of religion, and lawyer. His research interests include political axiology and biopolitics.