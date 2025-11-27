Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

User's avatar
Hal Freeman's avatar
Hal Freeman
7d

Excellent observations and commentary.

Olga's avatar
Olga
3d

Excellent, realistic analysis - including the sad conclusion about "the most probable outcome".

As a scholar of honor, Professor Robinson probably understands the undercurrents of this situation better than most.

The Europeans, and to some extent the Brits, have now foolishly hitched their geopolitical honor to Ukraine, and to its "total victory". If they persist, it will cost them treasure, blood, and sweat, and possibly their honor as well.

And it is nothing short of genius how Trump's US has managed to disentangle THEIR geopolitical honor from this war without losing face. Europeans essentially relieved the Americans of this burden, and should Ukraine collapse militarily in, say, a year, it will be perceived as an entirely European failure. Remarkable.

The point that "increased pressure on Russia is unlikely to bring the war to an end in the short to medium term" is spot on, but the Europeans seem to want to play a long game.

To make peace achievable now, someone needs to convince "the spoilers" that they have little chance of success - and a hell of a lot to lose - IN THE LONG TERM. To be sure, there are plenty of solid, fact-based arguments supporting this viewpoint.

