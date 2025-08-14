Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

James Steinhaus
Aug 14

That is only a proposal for continuing the war, not ending it. Russia can and will destroy every Ukraine Military fortification and logistical hub and out right win this war in time, but it is going to cost them. There will be no cease fire that will make the Russian spend more live to win this out right if there is no acceptable offer made. Russia in fact expect this to fail and them to have to dig out those troops in every city across the county, and will not make any deal now that will cost them more lives later. If you do not start from that reality, there is no chance of a peace deal. People who do not understand that reality, should not be there.

