Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

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Elias Crim's avatar
Elias Crim
Jul 2

Marvelous article--thanks much for this contribution!

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The Freeze-Frame Revolution's avatar
The Freeze-Frame Revolution
7d

I found Edgar Snow's depiction of China and the Chinese in his famous Red Star Rising Over China fully grounded, with absolutely no hyperbole nor leading to mytologising seeds. There is a template for Americans to use.

Or check Ketherine's Journey to the East life vlog in China for the past several years https://www.youtube.com/@kats_journey_east

BTW, Katherine has married a young Uygur man and they live together in south eastern China (forgot the province) and the US keeps dnying visa for him to visit Katherine's parents and hometown. No, they don't want to go back to the US.

Otherwise a very interesting article.

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