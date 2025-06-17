Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Franklin Cooper's avatar
Matthew Franklin Cooper
Jun 17

Thank you for saying this, Paul. Especially now. It's important to be on the record in a timely fashion, especially when it appears that our leaders are hell-bent on destruction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MS's avatar
MS
Jun 19

Excellent and cogent essay. Indeed, it seems as though the US does not have a coherent strategy. other than endless wars to maintain hegemony and prevent a multi-polar world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Landmarks
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture