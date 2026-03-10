Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sal's avatar
Sal
11h

As many have said, the American elite live in a world of fantasy because of the extreme power differential via à vis the rest of the world that they experienced as a result of the unipolar moment. This, in addition to the Protestant traditio of moralizing, has resulted in the utter hubris we see today, if I can paraphrase a combination of Mearsheimer and Emmanuel Todd! I would agree with these scholars that nothing short of concrete events will result in elite re-evaluation or elite replacement. In other words, there's no arguing with them - an inarguably concretely diminished USA is the only thing that will force a change. Hopefully this ongoing inevitability will not result in WWIII.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Landmarks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture