About Landmarks

Landmarks is the publications journal of the Simone Weil Center. We publish writings on political philosophy as it relates to the international order, broadly conceived.

We tend to agree with Simone Weil that the impasses faced by the modern world are insoluble except by a kind of miracle.

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.