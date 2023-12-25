About Landmarks
Landmarks is the publications journal of the Simone Weil Center. We publish writings on political philosophy as it relates to the international order, broadly conceived.
We tend to agree with Simone Weil that the impasses faced by the modern world are insoluble except by a kind of miracle.
Why subscribe?
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.
Stay up-to-date
Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.
Subscribe to Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue
People
Gordon M. Hahn, Ph.D., gordonhahn.com, Expert Analyst at Corr Analytics, www.canalyt.com, Senior Researcher at the Center for Terrorism and Intelligence Studies, www.cetisresearch.org. Author of five books on Russian and Eurasian Politics.
Cosmopolitan critic of the modern world. Author of three books. Resident Professor of Political Science at the Hopkins-Nanjing Centre (Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies). All views are in a personal capacity.
I teach historical theology (church history, the Fathers, the Second Vatican Council) and theology through literature (Bernanos, Dostoevsy). I write on political theology, with a special interest in Russia and the writings of Sergei Bulgakov.
James W. Carden, contributing editor at The American Conservative, serves on the board of the Simone Weil Center. A former adviser to the State Department his work has appeared in The Nation, Responsible Statecraft, and The Guardian.
Paul Robinson is a professor in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa. He has written numerous works on Russian history, military affairs, and international politics.
Director, Eurasia Program, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft British journalist in South Asia, Eastern Europe and the former USSR, 1985-1988