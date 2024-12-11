Landmarks: A Journal of International Dialogue
Ending the War in Ukraine: Analysis and Recommendations
Reaching a peace deal in Ukraine is not impossible, but it will require many Western leaders to recalibrate their expectations.
Dec 11
Paul Robinson
18
November 2024
Responding to America’s Machiavelli Wannabes on Ukraine
What if there simply is no alternative to America's permanent war party?
Nov 23
Victor Taki
14
A Post Election Symposium on Trump's Epochal Victory
Will Anything Ever be the Same?
Nov 8
Paul R. Grenier
James W. Carden
Daniel DeCarlo
Ethan Alexander-Davey
2
October 2024
Fear and Admiration in Communist China
A visit to the Middle Kingdom after a ten-year absence left this seasoned China hand by turns inspired and spooked...
Oct 30
Matthew Franklin Cooper
7
Is Europe not the West?
An exclusive translation of Rustem Vakhitov's review of the book 'Endgame Europa'
Oct 15
Paul R. Grenier
11
September 2024
Every Nation has the Presidential Debates it Deserves
America's cartoonish debates reveal more about itself than about its candidates...
Sep 23
Ethan Alexander-Davey
5
Post-Debate Reactions to Trump and Harris's Showdown in Philadelphia
Some quick thoughts from our contributors...
Sep 12
Scott Beauchamp
James W. Carden
Daniel DeCarlo
The Druid Stares Back
6
World Politics After the Arrest of Pavel Durov
The Civilization Phase of History is Now Unavoidable.
Sep 7
Paul R. Grenier
7
August 2024
Russian Messianism: A Roundtable Discussion
"Could it be that in the West today, it is we who hate Russia for having its own distinctive roots, its own history and attachments?"
Aug 17
Paul R. Grenier
Victor Taki
Gordon M. Hahn
Paul Robinson
11
July 2024
Konstantin Bogomolov: ‘The Rape of Europe 2.0’
" ... we find ourselves at the tail end of a crazed train heading into a Hieronymus Bosch-style hell ..."
Jul 31
Paul R. Grenier
3
The Birth of the Detective Novel from the Spirit of Science
An exclusive translation of the work of Rustеm Vakhitov
Jul 13
Paul R. Grenier
2
June 2024
Fukuyama’s Technocratic Misanthropy
Fukuyama’s classical and conservative sounding language masks a fundamental liberal nihilism...
Jun 26
Mark Shiffman
